Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $213.63 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.35 and a 200 day moving average of $230.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

