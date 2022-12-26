Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AXP opened at $147.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average is $149.30.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

