Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $143.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

