Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 6,281 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after buying an additional 5,231,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after buying an additional 5,216,825 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 265.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after buying an additional 4,591,715 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $566,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,807 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

