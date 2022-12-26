GMX (GMX) Price Reaches $45.59 on Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. GMX has a market cap of $382.07 million and $5.56 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One GMX token can now be purchased for $45.59 or 0.00270250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GMX

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,780,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,379,781 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

