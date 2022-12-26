Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $250,626.43

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004795 BTC on major exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $242.68 million and $250,626.43 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded up 91.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

