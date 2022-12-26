Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,770 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

