Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 25 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $483.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $347.00 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

