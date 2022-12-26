Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,735 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

DexCom stock opened at $111.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 205.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

