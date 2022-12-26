Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 18,870 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,955 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,237,461 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after acquiring an additional 54,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBR. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

