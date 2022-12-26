Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.90.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $289.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.18. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

