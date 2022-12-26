Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 205.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 114.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 609,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after buying an additional 325,789 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 285,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 37,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.1 %

FCX stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

