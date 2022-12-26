Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $367,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $229.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.12 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.92 and a 200 day moving average of $236.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

