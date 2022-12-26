Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $514,000 in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,398,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,592,000 after acquiring an additional 641,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,197,000. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,520,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,774,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,641,000 after acquiring an additional 351,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.05 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Driven Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.