Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

