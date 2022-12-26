Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,120 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,551 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $325,176,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $155,852,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $155.92 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

