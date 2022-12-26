Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC opened at $84.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

