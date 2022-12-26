Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WNS by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,950,000 after acquiring an additional 106,366 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of WNS by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of WNS by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

NYSE WNS opened at $79.27 on Monday. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.78 million. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

WNS Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.