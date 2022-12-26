Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 45.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.2% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $64.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

