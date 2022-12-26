Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $552.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.09. The company has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

