Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $155.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.57. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $119.31 and a one year high of $176.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $333.81 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 47.69%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $3.3121 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.18%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

