Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $392,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,779,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $11,249,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 345.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 44,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,244,563.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $74,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,644,435.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,200 shares of company stock worth $4,286,422. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.