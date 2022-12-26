Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $106.93 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

