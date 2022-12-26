Harrington Investments INC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $496,810,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,940,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

COST opened at $462.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.53. The firm has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

