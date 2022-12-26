Harrington Investments INC Buys Shares of 24,618 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Harrington Investments INC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $44,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $75,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

