Harrington Investments INC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $436.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.79 and its 200-day moving average is $366.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

