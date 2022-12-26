Harrington Investments INC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.5% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $242.84 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day moving average of $215.82.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.