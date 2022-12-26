Harrington Investments INC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.09 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

