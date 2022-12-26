Hayek Kallen Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 48.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Southern by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $335,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.