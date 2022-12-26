Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys 1,171 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBMGet Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.4% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE IBM opened at $141.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.32 and a 200-day moving average of $134.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

