Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys 1,171 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.4% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE IBM opened at $141.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.32 and a 200-day moving average of $134.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

