Hayek Kallen Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.3% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $239.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $241.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

