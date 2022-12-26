HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,607 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $247.50 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

