HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in General Mills by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 80,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $327,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $85.41 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.15.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

