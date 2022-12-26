HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,386 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.75 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

