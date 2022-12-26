HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 999,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after acquiring an additional 153,834 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,861,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.97 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

