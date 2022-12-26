HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,054 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 89,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $63.73 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95.

