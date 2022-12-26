HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,217 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $177.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

