Hedron (HDRN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $300,067.27

Hedron (HDRN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Hedron has a market cap of $48.11 million and $300,067.27 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedron has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Hedron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $862.67 or 0.05115280 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00499474 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,990.94 or 0.29594102 BTC.

About Hedron

Hedron launched on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

