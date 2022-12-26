Heron Bay Capital Management Acquires 1,002,190 Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002,190 shares during the period. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II makes up about 2.7% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,458.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 375,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 361,030 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 102.1% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 503,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 254,363 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 208.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 375,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,447,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 167,087 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NCZ opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.25%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

