Heron Bay Capital Management Buys 19,199 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.9% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

