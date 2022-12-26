Heron Bay Capital Management Buys 453 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $164.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $193.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.92 and a 200 day moving average of $165.76.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

