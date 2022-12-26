Heron Bay Capital Management Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 2.9% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after buying an additional 786,647 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,580,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.97 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $122.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

