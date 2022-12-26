Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,119 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up 3.1% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after buying an additional 372,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,585,000 after buying an additional 212,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

HXL opened at $58.04 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $65.82. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

