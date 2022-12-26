Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,134 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 120.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $45.63 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

