Insight Folios Inc Buys 154 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.15 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.23 and a 200-day moving average of $128.34.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

