Insight Folios Inc Buys 186 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.45 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

