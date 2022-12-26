Insight Folios Inc Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Insight Folios Inc reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $164.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.92 and its 200-day moving average is $165.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

