Insight Folios Inc Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $143.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.