Insight Folios Inc Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 568,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.
Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan
In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kinder Morgan Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
