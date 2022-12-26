Insight Folios Inc Has $6.14 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 3.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

